Possible Oakland teachers strike looms as deadline approaches

OAKLAND – Despite some progress at the negotiating table since announcing their plan to strike earlier this week, teachers with the Oakland Unified School District still plan to hit the picket line Thursday.

If no agreement is reached, more than 3,000 teachers and staffers will strike Thursday morning as parents scramble to make contingency plans if their children are impacted.

The strike will affect 34,000 students in the district. The Oakland Education Association announced its plan to strike on Monday.

The district is proposing that every teacher get a raise in the range of at least 13% to as much as 22 percent. Raises will also be provided for the district's nurses, counselors and psychologists.

The teachers' union says the negotiations are focused on more than just money. They want smaller class sizes, counselors at every school and better classroom conditions with air filtration and climate control.

According to the California Deptartment of Education, the average starting salary for a teacher in the state is just over $51,000 a year. In Oakland, which has a higher cost of living compared to the state average, the average starting salary is $46,500 a year.

That figure is less than the starting salary in both San Jose and San Francisco. Those two cities have similar costs of living, but start teachers at $66,000 or $68,000 a year respectively.

AC Transit announced on Wednesday that most of the agency's supplementary bus line services to schools will operate if the scheduled teacher strike takes place. However, transit officials said there will be some canceled or detoured service to Montera Middle and Skyline High Schools if the teachers union and the district are unable to reach an agreement.

More information on the possible AC Transit bus impacts is available on the agency's website.

KPIX reached out to the district Wednesday for a comment on the latest developments, but the OUSD has yet to respond. On Monday, a spokesperson said, "We remain optimistic that we will collectively come to a resolution in time to prevent the teachers from hitting the picket lines, and keeping our kids in school."