Possible measles exposure at San Leandro restaurant prompts warning from Alameda County

There was a possible measles exposure at a San Leandro restaurant, the Alameda County Public Health Department warned on Tuesday.

The possible exposure happened at the Sons of Liberty restaurant on Saturday, March 9, between 4:45 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

People who are not vaccinated for measles, unsure if they are, are pregnant, immunocompromised, work in health care or childcare should call their health care provider. They should also call the Alameda County Public Health Department at 510-267-3250.

They should also call if their child is not vaccinated or if they have an infant 11 months or younger.

Symptoms could appear in seven to 21 days after exposure, so people should watch out for developments between March 16 and March 30. Symptoms include fever, cough, runny nose, red eyes, and a rash that can last up to a week.

Diarrhea, middle ear infection and pneumonia could develop as well in some people.

Measles is extremely contagious and is transmitted through direct contact with infection droplets or airborne spread. If symptoms appear, the health department advises calling a medical facility and informing them before showing up.