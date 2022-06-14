Heady Portland band Blackwater Holylight headlines SF Eagle

SAN FRANCISCO -- Local promoter Talent Moat presents an ear-pleasing, third-eye-opening evening of music Thursday when celebrated Portland, OR-based quartet Blackwater Holylight brings its tour with Spirit Mother and local opener Rip Room to the SF Eagle.

Formed in 2016 by Allison "Sunny" Faris after the bassist/vocalist teamed with guitarist Laura Hopkins and original drummer Catherine Hoch (keyboardist Sarah McKenna was also brought into the fold), the band explored a sound that touched equally on psychedelic atmospherics and stoner/doom heaviness. Blackwater Holylight quickly built a local following and were signed to Riding Easy Records, which put out their self-titled debut in 2018.

The band has only grown in popularity since then, releasing its acclaimed 2019 follow-up Veil of Winter (which featured new drummer Eliese Dorsay and second guitarist Mikayla Mayhew) and earning invitations to play such noted festivals as Desertfest in Berlin, Levitation in Austin, TX, as well as Psycho Smokeout and Desert Daze in Southern California.

While the band was forced to shut down its tour in early 2020 due to the pandemic, Blackwater Holylight channeled the chaos and uncertainty of COVID times into the songs featured on their third Riding Easy release, the stunning Silence/Motion which came out last fall. Working as a four piece after the departure of Hopkins in 2020, the effort paired the band with an outside producer for the first time -- Liam Neighbors aka A.L.N., the man behind Portland experimental black-metal solo act Mizmor.

The album embraces an even broader dynamic scope, playing ethereal vocals against black-metal howls on album bookends "Delusional" and "Every Corner," while building from delicate acoustic instrumentation to towering riff architecture on the title track and "MDIII." The band treated music fans who showed up early to see swampy, southern psych rock band All Them Witches headline the Fillmore in late January to a spellbinding opening set.

For this show at the SF Eagle on Thursday organized by Bay Area promoter Talent Moat, Blackwater Holylight will be joined by moody Long Beach-based quartet Spirit Mother, tour mates on the second half of the group's extended five-week trek to the Midwest and back that started in early May. In a way echoing the headliner's sometimes languid and experimental approach to heavy sounds, the power trio of bassist/singer Armand Lance, drummer Landon Cisneros and guitarist Sean McCormick are joined by classically trained violinist and vocalist Sarah Jane "SJ" Long.

While the band has only put out one full-length -- Space Cadets, issued in 2020 right before the pandemic hit -- Spirit Mother's compelling combination of ominous atmospherics, punchy riffs and tandem melodic vocals by Long and Lance has made a name for the foursome as one of the more unique groups on the SoCal stoner/psych scene. They were one of the younger acts to be included as part of the Giant Rock Records' pandemic concert recording series Live in the Mojave Desert that included such established greats as Earthless, Nebula and all-star trio Stoner releasing live albums and blu-rays of their performances among the Mojave's majestic rock formations after their sets were livestreamed for quarantined fans. Attendees are advised to arrive in plenty of time to catch opening San Francisco trio Rip Room, a veteran post-punk band that put out its own bracing debut EP in 2016. After taking five years between recordings, John Reed (guitars, vocals), Sarah McKinney (bass, vocals) and Joe Barker (drums) just recently unleashed a propulsive collection of angular new art-punk anthems entitled Alight and Resound that at points recalls Gang of Four, Devo and SF '80s jazz-punks the Rhythm Pigs.

Blackwater Holylight with Spirit Mother and Rip Room

Thursday, June 16, 8 p.m. $15

SF Eagle