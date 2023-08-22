Update: Forward progress of vegetation fire near Port Costa halted

The Crockett-Carquinez Fire Department said on social media Tuesday afternoon that forward progress on a fire near Port Costa has been halted by firefighters.

The fire had grown to 10 to 15 acres and its forward progress was stopped as of about 2:15 p.m. The fire department said earlier it had the potential to grow to at least 50 acres.

Fire officials said they boxed it in with "retardant and roads," saying there were "abundant" resources on the scene. Crews will remain on the scene for "several hours" mopping up.

A helicopter responds to a fire burning near Port Costa in Contra Costa County on August 22, 2023. CBS



Department officials said the fire burned in steep terrain with difficult access.

The fire was reported one mile east of Port Costa Clay Products. Ground resources accessed the fire via the George Miller Trail.

Tankers were also on scene making drops to help extinguish the fire.