1 arrested, 1 sought in thefts of high-end Porsches from Fremont dealership

FREMONT – Police in Fremont announced one suspect was arrested and another one remains at large following the thefts of two high-end Porsche sports cars from a dealership last month.

Officers were called to a burglary in progress at the Porsche dealership on Cushing Parkway around 12:45 a.m. on April 4. According to reports, two suspects stole a GT3 RS and a GT3 off the showroom floor, crashing through the front windows of the dealership as they left.

The dealership told police that the vehicles were worth more than $500,000.

Hours after the burglary, detectives found the stolen GT3 RS in the neighboring community of Milpitas. The vehicle was later recovered and returned to the dealership.

A day later, cameras detected where the stolen Porsche GT3 was traveling. After conducting several hours of surveillance, detectives arrested the suspect, identified as 22-year-old Nova Moore of Hayward.

Police said Moore attempted to discard a loaded handgun at the time of his arrest. A search of his home yielded several high-capacity rifles, stolen property, money and a police radio scanner.

Moore was booked on multiple charges, including burglary, conspiracy, being a convicted in possession of a firearm and willfully resisting a peace officer. He is being held at the Santa Rita Jail, with his next court appearance scheduled for Friday.

Photo of a suspect in a Porsche theft from a dealership in Fremont on April 4, 2024. Fremont Police Department

The other suspect has not been identified. A photo provided by Fremont Police purportedly shows the suspect wearing a ski mask, a thick jacket, light shirt and dark pants.

Anyone with information about the unidentified suspect is being asked to contact Detective A. Dennis of the department's Special Operations Division over email or by calling 510-790-6900.