Police: vandals spread excrement, spray paint threats at Petaluma City Hall

PETALUMA (CBS SF/BCN) – Vandals spray painted threats and spread excrement all over Petaluma City Hall overnight Wednesday, Petaluma police said.

On Thursday at 6:57 a.m., officers responded to Petaluma City Hall on a report of vandalism. Police said an employee arrived at work and reported finding graffiti spray-painted at the main entrance of the building.

The graffiti included "Steamers Landing" spray painted in black spray paint and "You sweep we strike" in red spray paint, police said.

Police also found human excrement smeared on the sidewalks and glass entry doors to the City Hall entrance.

Petaluma police are looking for the public's help in identifying vandalism suspects. Petaluma Police

Police said a video security system captured the incident and the two suspects involved.

The first suspect is described as 5 feet 7 inches tall with an average build and was wearing a dark green colored hooded jacket, blue jeans, gray tennis shoes and black gloves.

The second suspect is described as 6 feet tall with a slim build and wearing a black hooded jacket, black jeans, black shoes and black gloves.

Anyone with information on the case or the suspects is asked to contact the Petaluma Police Department at (707) 781-1203.