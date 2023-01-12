Watch CBS News
Crime

Police seize over 20 'ghost guns' from Oakland Hills home; suspect arrested

/ CBS San Francisco

PIX Now
PIX Now 09:27

OAKLAND – Police arrested a suspect Tuesday night on weapons charges after more than 20 privately made "ghost guns" were found in an Oakland Hills home.

Around 7:45 p.m., officers were called to the 3000 block of Broadmoor View near Knowland Park after multiple gunshots were reported. The gunshots continued after police arrived.

During a search of the area, police said they spotted a person wearing body armor leaving a home. A bullet casing was also found on the driveway.

Officers then detained the person and searched the home for potential victims. During a search, police said they found multiple firearms in plain view, including two assault rifles and dozens of bullet casings.

oakland-ghost-gun-arrest-011123.jpg
'Ghost Guns' that police said were seized from a home on the 3000 block of Broadmoor View on January 10, 2023. Oakland Police Department

After a search warrant was obtained, police said they recovered a minimum of 20 ghost guns, including assault rifles and handguns, along with items to manufacture the firearms. Nearly 20 magazines, along with stun guns and a 3D printer were also recovered from the home.

The suspect, whose name was not released, was arrested on what police described as various firearm-related charges, along with negligent discharge of a firearm.

Police did not find any victims from the gunfire. No nearby residences were struck.

Officers said Wednesday that the department recovered nearly 1,400 firearms last year. Nearly 25% were ghost guns.

First published on January 11, 2023 / 5:42 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.