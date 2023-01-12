Police seize over 20 'ghost guns' from Oakland Hills home; suspect arrested

OAKLAND – Police arrested a suspect Tuesday night on weapons charges after more than 20 privately made "ghost guns" were found in an Oakland Hills home.

Around 7:45 p.m., officers were called to the 3000 block of Broadmoor View near Knowland Park after multiple gunshots were reported. The gunshots continued after police arrived.

During a search of the area, police said they spotted a person wearing body armor leaving a home. A bullet casing was also found on the driveway.

Officers then detained the person and searched the home for potential victims. During a search, police said they found multiple firearms in plain view, including two assault rifles and dozens of bullet casings.

'Ghost Guns' that police said were seized from a home on the 3000 block of Broadmoor View on January 10, 2023. Oakland Police Department

After a search warrant was obtained, police said they recovered a minimum of 20 ghost guns, including assault rifles and handguns, along with items to manufacture the firearms. Nearly 20 magazines, along with stun guns and a 3D printer were also recovered from the home.

The suspect, whose name was not released, was arrested on what police described as various firearm-related charges, along with negligent discharge of a firearm.

Police did not find any victims from the gunfire. No nearby residences were struck.

Officers said Wednesday that the department recovered nearly 1,400 firearms last year. Nearly 25% were ghost guns.