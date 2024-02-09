Police seek vehicle possibly involved in fatal Oakland shooting

Police are searching for a car with distinctive damage that may have been involved in a fatal shooting last month in East Oakland.

The shooting was reported at about 3 p.m. on Jan. 13 near 94th Avenue and A Street, where officers found a victim with a gunshot wound. The victim, whose name was not released, was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead, Oakland police said.

On Thursday, police released photos of a car that may be connected to the shooting. It is described as a black, 4-door, Lexus ES 350 that appears to have damage on the front, driver-side fender.

Images of the vehicle being sought, a black, 4-door, Lexus ES 350 that appears to have damage on the front, driver-side fender. Oakland Police Department



The Oakland Police Department is hoping to identify the car and anyone associated with it.

Anyone who has seen the vehicle or has information about the case is asked to contact the Oakland Police Department Homicide Section at (510) 238-3821.