Police seek person of interest in 2023 fatal shooting in Oakland

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

Police in Oakland released photos on Monday of a person of interest in a fatal shooting last summer in East Oakland.

The death was reported about 5:15 a.m. on July 27, 2023, in the area of Seventh Avenue and International Boulevard, near Clinton Park. Officers found a person down on the ground with a gunshot wound.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Surveillance images of a person of interest in a fatal shooting on July 27, 2023 near Clinton Park in Oakland. Oakland Police Department

Police released the photos in hopes that someone could identify a person of interest in the case.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Oakland Police Department homicide section at (510) 238-3821. 

First published on February 13, 2024 / 7:19 AM PST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

