Police seek help in finding Fremont woman Rachel Palmer, missing for more than 2 years

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

Fremont police on Sunday asked the public for help in locating a woman who has been missing for more than two years already.

According to police, Rachel Palmer has not been contacted since June 2021. Her hair color changes from blonde to brown, and she is known to the Fremont and Santa Rosa areas, officers said.

Anyone who has seen Rachel or has any information regarding her whereabouts can contact the Fremont Police Department at 510-790-6928 or send a direct message to @FremontPD on X, formerly Twitter.

First published on August 28, 2023 / 7:27 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

