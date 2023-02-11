Police seek 3 men who robbed Brentwood business

BRENTWOOD -- Brentwood police are looking for three men -- at least one of whom was armed with an AR-15 style rifle -- who robbed a business on the 6900 block of Lone Tree Way on Jan. 30.

At around 5:52 p.m., police said three men entered the business and stole merchandise, according to an employee who was working at the time.

All three left in a 2006 to 2010 silver Dodge Charger. The employee was not physically injured.

The armed suspect was described as a Black male adult, approximately 5-feet-7, 200 pounds, thin build, wearing dark clothing and a ski mask.

Brentwood police are looking for a vehicle described as a 2006 to 2010 silver Dodge Charger used by 3 men escaping after robbing a business Jan. 30. Brentwood police via Bay City News

The two other suspects were also described as Black male adults, thin build, wearing dark clothing.

Anyone with information about the robbery can contact detective Agostinho at (925) 809-7870. Callers may remain anonymous.