Watch CBS News
Local News

Police find missing boy who disappeared near Santa Clara City Hall

/ CBS San Francisco

PIX Now
PIX Now 08:48

SANTA CLARA (CBS SF) -- Police have located a 5-year-old boy who was reported missing in Santa Clara.

Dominic Cassell was last seen at approximately 6 p.m. in the 1800 block of Civic Center Drive,  according to Santa Clara police.

Police tweeted the boy was happily reunited with his family.

"We are pleased to inform you Dominic has been located and is being reunited with his family," the tweet said. "Thank you for your assistance to spread our message and help locate Dominic."

First published on November 7, 2022 / 7:53 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.