Police find missing boy who disappeared near Santa Clara City Hall

SANTA CLARA (CBS SF) -- Police have located a 5-year-old boy who was reported missing in Santa Clara.

Dominic Cassell was last seen at approximately 6 p.m. in the 1800 block of Civic Center Drive, according to Santa Clara police.

Police tweeted the boy was happily reunited with his family.

We are pleased to inform you Dominic has been located and is being reunited with his family.



Thank you for your assistance to spread our message and help locate Dominic. https://t.co/AVDUelLoC2 — Santa Clara Police (@SantaClaraPD) November 8, 2022

"We are pleased to inform you Dominic has been located and is being reunited with his family," the tweet said. "Thank you for your assistance to spread our message and help locate Dominic."