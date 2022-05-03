Police searching for Fremont teen missing since April 27

FREMONT (BCN/CBS SF) -- Authorities in Fremont are seeking a missing 15-year old girl last seen on April 27.

Magaly Belen Flores Marquez, a Washington High School student, was last seen near the 7-Eleven on Central Avenue in Fremont last Wednesday evening around 7 p.m.

Marquez is Hispanic and stands 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs 140 pounds. She has straight, dark brown hair and bangs, brown eyes, and scars on both arms.

She was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt, gold necklace, black pants and blue shoes and she was carrying a small black backpack.

Police think she may have met up with unknown people. She might have ties to Antioch, San Francisco, San Jose and Modesto.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact the Fremont Police Department at (510) 790-6800.