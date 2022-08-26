Update: Police search for suspect in shooting on BART train at Oakland's Fruitvale station

OAKLAND -- Police in the East Bay were searching for a suspect who shot a man on a BART train at Fruitvale station in Oakland Friday afternoon, according to authorities.

The incident shut down both the Lake Merritt and Fruitvale BART stations for a period of time as police investigated. The SF BART Alert Twitter account posted about the closure of the Lake Merritt BART station shortly after 1:30 p.m. Friday, noting the closure was impacting transit on the Berryessa line, causing major delays in all directions.

There is a station closure at Lake Merritt due to police activity. There is a major delay in service on the Berryessa Line in the Daly City, Richmond, Berryessa, and Dublin/Pleasanton directions. — BART Alert (@SFBARTalert) August 26, 2022

Chopper 5 video from the scene appeared to show police taking an individual into custody, however, it was later determined that the individual was not a suspect and they were released. An ambulance was also seen taking away what appeared to be a wounded male.

At around 2:17 p.m., the SF BART Alert Twitter account posted that the station had reopened and regular train service had resumed.

BART confirmed there was a shooting on a train that led to the Lake Merritt BART station being closed. One man was shot and was taken to Highland Hospital, BART spokesman Jim Allison said shortly before 2 p.m.

Lake Merritt station has re-opened. Train service for all destinations has resumed. The are major residual delays on Berryessa line in the Berryessa, Dublin/Pleasanton, Richmond, and Daly City directions. — BART Alert (@SFBARTalert) August 26, 2022

BART police later held a press conference and provided additional information. At about 1:25 p.m., a suspect opened fire on a male victim while on a San Francisco-bound train that was at the Fruitvale station. That suspect got off the train at Fruitvale and fled the scene and is currently at large, police said.

The Fruitvale station was also closed for a time after the incident. BART police found the victim on the train at Lake Merritt station and rendered first aid until paramedics arrived at the scene. He was transported to Highland Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, but at last report was in stable condition.

Police said that the incident did not appear to be a random shooting and that they believe it was a targeted attack. Police said they are following leads and reviewing video as they investigate the shooting and search for the suspect.

Authorities did not provide a description of the suspect but confirmed that an individual who matched the suspect's description was detained at Lake Merritt station before being released.

BART police asked that anyone with video or possible information regarding the shooting contact them.

AC Transit provided bus options for people traveling in the area during the incident. Bus 14 provided service between West Oakland, Lake Merritt, and Fruitvale while Buses 18 and 88 covered service between Lake Merritt and Oakland City Center/ 12st Street stations.

-Lines 1T, 18 and 88 to connect between Lake Merritt and 12th St Oakland City Center https://t.co/n7UTqjF0xy pic.twitter.com/n5gjdair6b — BART (@SFBART) August 26, 2022

BART was still reporting major delays on the Berryessa line over an hour after the station reopened.