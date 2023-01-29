Police search for 2 armed robbery suspects after South San Francisco business targeted

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO – Two armed robbery suspects out of South San Francisco remain on the loose late Saturday night, more than a day after they robbed a business at gunpoint and made off with an undisclosed amount of cash.

South San Francisco police said it happened at about 2 p.m. Friday at a business in the 300 block of Grand Avenue, where the armed suspects entered the business, pointed a handgun at the manager before demanding cash. After the suspects were given the cash, they ran off on foot heading westbound on Third Lane.

The first suspect is described as a Hispanic male adult, in his 20s, with a thin build and standing approximately 5'2" tall and weighing 120 pounds. He was wearing a blue hoodie, red beanie, black mask, pink shorts and green shoes. The suspect spoke Spanish and was armed with a handgun.

The second suspect is described as a Hispanic make adult, also in his 20s, with a thin build and standing approximately 5'8" tall and weighing 185 pounds. He was wearing a black beanie, black sunglasses, light gray hoodie and black pants. The suspect also spoke Spanish and was armed with a handgun.

As the police investigation continues, detectives are conducting additional follow-up to identify the suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the South San Francisco Police Department at (650) 877-8900.