Crime

Police respond to standoff with armed suspect in San Jose

By Tim Fang

CBS San Francisco

SAN JOSE – Police in San Jose are on the scene of a standoff involving a man believed to be armed Monday morning.

Shortly before 9:30 a.m., officers were called to the area of North First Street and East Rosemary Street to investigate reports of a disturbance. Police said one involved male is possibly armed and is refusing to exit.

"Units are trying to negotiate with the male for a peaceful resolution," police said on social media Monday.

Additional details were not immediately available.

This is a breaking news update, more details to come.

Tim Fang

Tim Fang is a digital producer at CBS Bay Area. A Bay Area native, Tim has been a part of the CBS Bay Area newsroom for two decades and joined the digital staff in 2006.

June 24, 2024

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

