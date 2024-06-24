Police respond to standoff with armed suspect in San Jose

SAN JOSE – Police in San Jose are on the scene of a standoff involving a man believed to be armed Monday morning.

Shortly before 9:30 a.m., officers were called to the area of North First Street and East Rosemary Street to investigate reports of a disturbance. Police said one involved male is possibly armed and is refusing to exit.

"Units are trying to negotiate with the male for a peaceful resolution," police said on social media Monday.

Additional details were not immediately available.

This is a breaking news update, more details to come.