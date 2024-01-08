Police respond to shooting near Richmond High School; no injuries reported
The West Contra Costa Unified School District said there was a shooting near one of its high schools on Monday.
School officials said the shooting happened around 3:45 p.m. near Richmond High School, outside of the visitors parking lot.
No injuries were reported, and officials said all students and staff were safe.
There was a lockdown at the school as police from Richmond and San Pablo responded to the scene. It was later lifted by San Pablo police around 4:15 p.m.
