Police respond to shooting near Richmond High School; no injuries reported

By Jose Fabian

/ CBS San Francisco

The West Contra Costa Unified School District said there was a shooting near one of its high schools on Monday.

School officials said the shooting happened around 3:45 p.m. near Richmond High School, outside of the visitors parking lot.

No injuries were reported, and officials said all students and staff were safe.

There was a lockdown at the school as police from Richmond and San Pablo responded to the scene. It was later lifted by San Pablo police around 4:15 p.m.

First published on January 8, 2024 / 6:59 PM PST

