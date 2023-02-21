Watch CBS News
Police release photo of San Francisco Tenderloin stabbing suspect

SAN FRANCISCO -- Investigators released a surveillance video photo Tuesday of a man suspected in the stabbing of a 67-year-old woman in San Francisco's Tenderloin District last week.

San Francisco police said officers responded at around 1:09 a.m. Thursday to the area of Leavenworth and Eddy Street to investigate a report of a stabbing.  

When officers arrived on scene, they located a female victim who was suffering from apparent stab wounds. She was rendered aid and then transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. 

Investigators are now seeking assistance from the public in identifying and locating the suspect. He is described as a Hispanic male in his 20's or 30's. He is approximately 5-foot-6 with a heavy-set build and dark hair. He was last seen wearing a black sweater and blue jeans. 

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the SFPD via the SFPD 24-hour-tip line at 1-415-575-4444, or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD. You may remain anonymous. 

