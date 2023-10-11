Police patrols help ease security concerns at Oakland's Temple Beth Abraham

OAKLAND -- While President Biden on Tuesday said the U.S. is stepping up security to prevent any threat to the Jewish community in the wake of the Hamas attack on Israel, an Oakland synagogue has already reached out to local police for extra protection.

Most weeks, Rabbi Mark Bloom knows exactly what he'll say during his Shabbat service. But these days, he's at a loss for words.

"I have to figure out which prayer for Israel I'm going to use," he said. "I'm just kind of wondering whether the normal prayer is adequate."

The devastating attack by Hamas that killed more than 1,000 innocent Israeli civilians has sent shockwaves through his congregation at Temple Beth Abraham in Oakland.

Rabbi Mark Bloom of Temple Beth Abraham in Oakland. KPIX

"Almost everybody knows somebody who's over there, someone whose children or themselves have been called up for reserve duty many have family members some in the army and it's just a great concern," he said.

But the concern isn't limited to those living in Israel. Synagogues all over the world are ramping up security amid a rise in anti-Semitic rhetoric online.

"We know that historically when Israel is involved in a conflict, anti-Semitism increases in America," he said.

Which is why on Saturday, Rabbi Bloom asked the Oakland Police Department for help.

"We called them and said, 'Have you been following the events in the news?' And they said, 'Yes, we have, and we will be there for you,'" he explained.

That added security has been a comfort for Talya Bornstein, one of Rabbi Bloom's congregants whose brother lives in Israel.

"Every aspect of this makes me scared," she said. "I'm scared for my family, I'm scared for my friends, I'm scared for the future of Israel, and I'm scared to be Jewish here. I wear my necklace in Hebrew, but I've been questioning whether I should be doing that at this time."

For Rabbi Bloom, the last few days have been nothing short of a whirlwind.

"These things are natural to be scared of, and it really could happen anywhere at the same time," Bloom said. "We know that we have to continue to live our life and that's what we do as Jews."

Oakland police told KPIX they are not aware of any credible threats against right now against Temple Beth Abraham, but they have been doing drive-bys and stationing officers across from the synagogue.