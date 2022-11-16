Watch CBS News
Local News

Police negotiating with suspect barricaded inside car in Novato

/ CBS San Francisco

PIX Now
PIX Now 09:50

NOVATO (CBS SF) -- Police were negotiating with a suspect barricaded inside a car, in Novato on Tuesday.

"NPD Officers working on stolen vehicle case," Novato police tweeted around 2:30 p.m.

Police have closed Cambridge Street between Arthur and Dawes Street. 

Authorities were asking people to avoid the area.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

First published on November 15, 2022 / 5:08 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.