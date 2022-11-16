Police negotiating with suspect barricaded inside car in Novato
NOVATO (CBS SF) -- Police were negotiating with a suspect barricaded inside a car, in Novato on Tuesday.
"NPD Officers working on stolen vehicle case," Novato police tweeted around 2:30 p.m.
Police have closed Cambridge Street between Arthur and Dawes Street.
Authorities were asking people to avoid the area.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.