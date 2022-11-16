Police negotiating with suspect barricaded inside car in Novato

NOVATO (CBS SF) -- Police were negotiating with a suspect barricaded inside a car, in Novato on Tuesday.

"NPD Officers working on stolen vehicle case," Novato police tweeted around 2:30 p.m.

Police have closed Cambridge Street between Arthur and Dawes Street.

Authorities were asking people to avoid the area.

3:30PM UPDATE: NPD Negotiating with Suspect Barricaded in Veh. Cambridge St Closed, Between Arthur & Dawes St. - Avoid Area



[Español] ACTUALIZACIÓN: NPD negociando con sospechoso atrincherado en vehículo. Cambridge St Cerrado, entre Arthur y Dawes St: https://t.co/pESizhZu9n https://t.co/0eGmMSxqV6 — novatopolice (@NovatoPolice) November 15, 2022

This is a developing story and will be updated.