Police investigating double-shooting in San Francisco Mission District
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) -- Police were investigating a double-shooting in San Francisco's Mission District, Monday night.
According to police, it happened around 6:33 p.m. in the 3300 block of 23rd Street.
Officers arrived to find two female victims suffering from gun shot wounds.
Both victims were transported to the hospital, one suffering life-threatening injuries.
No arrests have been made.
So far, there are few details. KPIX 5 will update this article as more information becomes available.
Police ask anyone with information to call the SFPD Tip Line at (415) 575-4444 or Text TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.
