Watch CBS News
San Francisco & Peninsula News

Police investigating double-shooting in San Francisco Mission District

/ CBS San Francisco

PIX Now
PIX Now 09:20

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) -- Police were investigating a double-shooting in San Francisco's Mission District, Monday night.

According to police, it happened around 6:33 p.m. in the 3300 block of 23rd Street.

Officers arrived to find two female victims suffering from gun shot wounds.

Both victims were transported to the hospital, one suffering life-threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made. 

So far, there are few details. KPIX 5 will update this article as more information becomes available.

Police ask anyone with information to call the SFPD Tip Line at (415) 575-4444 or Text TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.  

First published on September 19, 2022 / 8:26 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.