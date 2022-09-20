Police investigating double-shooting in San Francisco Mission District

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) -- Police were investigating a double-shooting in San Francisco's Mission District, Monday night.

According to police, it happened around 6:33 p.m. in the 3300 block of 23rd Street.

Officers arrived to find two female victims suffering from gun shot wounds.

Both victims were transported to the hospital, one suffering life-threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made.

So far, there are few details. KPIX 5 will update this article as more information becomes available.

Police ask anyone with information to call the SFPD Tip Line at (415) 575-4444 or Text TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.