Police investigate shooting near San Francisco City Hall

/ CBS San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – San Francisco Police asked for the public's help Thursday as they investigated a shooting near city hall that afternoon.

Around 2:18 p.m., officers responded to reports of a shooting in the area Polk and McAllister streets but found no victims; just evidence that the shooting occurred.

Officers were still investigating later that afternoon.

The department requested that anyone with information call  the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. You may remain anonymous. 

First published on May 12, 2022 / 3:27 PM

