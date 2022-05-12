Police investigate shooting near San Francisco City Hall
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – San Francisco Police asked for the public's help Thursday as they investigated a shooting near city hall that afternoon.
Around 2:18 p.m., officers responded to reports of a shooting in the area Polk and McAllister streets but found no victims; just evidence that the shooting occurred.
Officers were still investigating later that afternoon.
The department requested that anyone with information call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. You may remain anonymous.
