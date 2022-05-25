Watch CBS News
Shooting reported near Oakland elementary school

OAKLAND – Police in Oakland are investigating a shooting Wednesday morning near Hoover Elementary School, authorities said. 

The shooting occurred just before 9:30 a.m. in the 800 block of 35th Street, two blocks from the school. There was no information regarding injuries or the circumstances surrounding the shooting from authorities.

The public is being asked to avoid the area. Police had no other information they could release.

