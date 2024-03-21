Suspects at large after deadly shooting at East Sacramento light rail station

At least 1 shot and killed at Sacramento light rail station At least 1 shot and killed at Sacramento light rail station 01:15

SACRAMENTO — Two suspects are at large after a man died and two other people were wounded in a shooting that happened at an East Sacramento light rail station Thursday afternoon.

The Sacramento Police Department said a man was shot and killed at the light rail station on 65th Street near Folsom Boulevard. Two other victims were located with gunshot wounds. They were rushed to the hospital and their latest condition is unknown.

A Sacramento police helicopter is flying overhead, announcing two armed suspects are on the run and are described as two Black men, one in a gray hoodie and the other in a black hoodie.

The circumstances of the shooting remain under investigation.

A carjacking also happened in the area and police are investigating if it is related. The Sacramento State Police Department is helping with this investigation and say there is no threat to the campus.



#Breaking Deadly Shooting at RT Light rail Station 65th and Folsom Blvd. Search for a suspect. pic.twitter.com/KIuk0MGKea — stevelarge (@largesteven) March 21, 2024

Sacramento Regional Transit (SacRT) said the University and 65th Street station are closed for the time being. All buses that serve that station have been moved to the Power Inn Road station.

A bus bridge is operating between 29th Street and Sunrise and the pick-up location for University and 65th riders will be S Street at 65th, SacRT said.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.