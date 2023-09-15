Update: Person of interest in custody after fatal stabbing near San Jose State campus

SAN JOSE -- Police in San Jose have taken a person of interest into custody after a fatal early morning stabbing a block from the San Jose State University campus, authorities said.

According to a social media post by the SJPD, the incident took place in the area of South 4th Street and San Carlos Street on the west side of campus. Police dispatch received the call about the stabbing at 4:17 a.m.

Units are currently investigating a stabbing incident in the area of S 4th St and San Carlos St. pic.twitter.com/CMIAqWXlCW — San José Police Media Relations (@SJPD_PIO) September 15, 2023

The investigation appeared to be focused on a parking garage located next to the Colonnade apartments building. Both San Jose police and San Jose State University police units responded to the scene.

At 8 a.m., San Jose police confirmed that the adult male victim in the stabbing succumbed to their injuries. A person of interest in the stabbing has been taken into custody, police said.

4/ This event has been updated to a homicide. An adult male was pronounced deceased on scene and a person of interest is in custody.



Please continue to avoid the area as road closures will be in place for a significant amount of time.



Press release forthcoming pic.twitter.com/hSa0VlQzlq — San José Police Media Relations (@SJPD_PIO) September 15, 2023

Police have not identified the victim or the person of interest.

Police said several road closures were in place on South 4th Street and South 3rd Street between East San Fernando Street and San Carlos Street while officers investigate the incident.

Commute traffic was impacted by the closures. People were being asked to avoid the area and use alternate routes.