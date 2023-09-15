Update: Person of interest in custody after fatal stabbing near San Jose State campus
SAN JOSE -- Police in San Jose have taken a person of interest into custody after a fatal early morning stabbing a block from the San Jose State University campus, authorities said.
According to a social media post by the SJPD, the incident took place in the area of South 4th Street and San Carlos Street on the west side of campus. Police dispatch received the call about the stabbing at 4:17 a.m.
The investigation appeared to be focused on a parking garage located next to the Colonnade apartments building. Both San Jose police and San Jose State University police units responded to the scene.
At 8 a.m., San Jose police confirmed that the adult male victim in the stabbing succumbed to their injuries. A person of interest in the stabbing has been taken into custody, police said.
Police have not identified the victim or the person of interest.
Police said several road closures were in place on South 4th Street and South 3rd Street between East San Fernando Street and San Carlos Street while officers investigate the incident.
Commute traffic was impacted by the closures. People were being asked to avoid the area and use alternate routes.
