Police investigate fatal shooting in San Francisco's Lower Haight

SAN FRANCISCO – Police in San Francisco are investigating a fatal shooting that killed a man Thursday night in the city's Lower Haight neighborhood, authorities said.

The shooting was reported around 9:15 p.m. in the 400 block of Rose Street.

Arriving officers found a 20-year-old male victim suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Officers provided medical aid and called an ambulance to the scene. The victim was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries. Despite the efforts of officers and medical personnel, the victim succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

This SFPD Homicide Detail is leading the investigation into the homicide. The victim has not been identified and San Francisco police have not released any suspect information.

No arrests have been made. Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the San Francisco Police Department SFPD 24-hour-tip line at 1-415-575-4444, or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD. Tipsters can remain anonymous.