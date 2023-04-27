Watch CBS News
Crime

Police investigate early morning stabbing in San Francisco's Tenderloin

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

SAN FRANCISCO – Police in San Francisco are investigating a stabbing that occurred early Thursday morning in the city's Tenderloin neighborhood.

Police wrote on Twitter at 5:52 a.m. that the stabbing took place near Hyde Street and Golden Gate Avenue but they did not specify the time it occurred.

Police urge anyone with information on the stabbing to contact them at the Tenderloin Station at (415) 345-7300 or at dispatch at (415) 553-0123.

First published on April 27, 2023 / 11:37 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.