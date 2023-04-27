Police investigate early morning stabbing in San Francisco's Tenderloin
SAN FRANCISCO – Police in San Francisco are investigating a stabbing that occurred early Thursday morning in the city's Tenderloin neighborhood.
Police wrote on Twitter at 5:52 a.m. that the stabbing took place near Hyde Street and Golden Gate Avenue but they did not specify the time it occurred.
Police urge anyone with information on the stabbing to contact them at the Tenderloin Station at (415) 345-7300 or at dispatch at (415) 553-0123.
