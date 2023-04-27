Police investigate early morning stabbing in San Francisco's Tenderloin

SAN FRANCISCO – Police in San Francisco are investigating a stabbing that occurred early Thursday morning in the city's Tenderloin neighborhood.

Police wrote on Twitter at 5:52 a.m. that the stabbing took place near Hyde Street and Golden Gate Avenue but they did not specify the time it occurred.

A stabbing incident occurred early this morning near Hyde & Golden Gate Ave. The investigation is ongoing. Please contact the police at Tenderloin Station 415.345.7300 or SFPD Dispatch 415.553.0123 if you witnessed the event or are aware of any evidence.



Police urge anyone with information on the stabbing to contact them at the Tenderloin Station at (415) 345-7300 or at dispatch at (415) 553-0123.