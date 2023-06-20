Police in Oakland investigate 2 separate shootings that killed 1, injured three others

OAKLAND -- Police in the East Bay are investigating two separate shootings in Oakland Monday that left a man and a dog dead and injured three other people, authorities confirmed.

The first shooting happened shortly before 4 p.m. on the 8900 block of MacArthur Boulevard. Officers responded to the area to investigate a ShotSpotter activation, but upon arrival, only found evidence that a shooting had taken place with no victims present..

A short time later, police were notified of three gunshot wound victims arriving at a nearby hospital. All three victims were treated for non-life-threatening injuries at the hospital and are in stable condition. Police also said a dog was injured in the shooting, but did not confirm any additional details.

Police said a firearm was located at the scene during the preliminary investigation.

The second shooting was reported shortly before 6 p.m. Monday evening on the 5000 block of Camden Street in Oakland. Arriving officers found a victim who had been shot. While they attempted life-saving measures on the victim, unfortunately the victim succumbed to their injuries at the scene.

The victim's identity is being withheld pending notification to next of kin.

Investigators from the OPD Homicide Section responded to the scene to conduct a follow up investigation into the circumstances surrounding the shooting. No additional information regarding a suspect or suspects in the shooting has been provided by police.

Anyone with information on either shooting is asked to contact the Oakland Police Department.