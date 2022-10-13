Police confirm arrest of suspect in fatal August Bayview stabbing

SAN FRANCISCO – A 52-year-old man suspected in the fatal stabbing of another man last August in San Francisco's Bayview neighborhood was recently arrested, police said Wednesday.

SFPD cruiser at crime scene. CBS

A stabbing was reported about 7:32 a.m. Aug. 22 near Wallace Avenue and Jennings Street, where officers and medics found a 48-year-old man with an apparent stab wound, San Francisco police said. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

San Francisco's medical examiner later determined that the victim died from a gunshot wound, police said.

Investigators identified a suspect in the killing as Dereck Ardis of San Francisco. Ardis was found by police in the 3500 block of Third Street and taken into custody on Oct. 7. He was booked into San Francisco County Jail.

Ardis, who is on federal probation, was in possession of a handgun loaded with a high-capacity magazine, according to police.

Officers served search warrants in the 800 block of Jamestown Avenue and the 300 block of North Access Road, where evidence relating to the investigation was seized.

Police are still investigating the case and anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at (415) 575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. Tips may remain anonymous.