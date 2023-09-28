Police arrest suspect after chase from Peninsula to San Francisco's Moscone Center

A police chase wound its way from the Peninsula to San Francisco Thursday, where it ended in a crash outside the Moscone Center and a suspect arrest, authorities said.

San Francisco Police said the CHP notified the department at about 12:08 p.m. of a pursuit of a vehicle headed to San Francisco from Redwood City.

SFPD officers joined the pursuit of a white utility van on San Francisco streets, traversing several districts and ending on 3rd St. on the northeast side of the Moscone Center, which at the time was hosting a tech conference by finance and HR firm Workday.

SF van pursuit scene near Moscone Center. Neil Hutchinson

A witness told the San Francisco Standard that the end of the crash happened when the van drove the wrong way on Folsom Street before turning onto 3rd St., where police vehicles pinned it against a light pole over the curb.

Witness said the suspect tried to escape on foot but was quickly apprehended. Police did not immediately provide information about the suspect.

Police closed 3rd St. between Harrison and Howard because of the police activity. The department urged anyone with information is asked to contact the SFPD at 415-575-4444 or by text to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD.