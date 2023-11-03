Homicide suspect arrested following police chase from San Francisco to Pleasanton

A suspect wanted in a homicide case and allegedly involved in three car thefts was arrested by police after a pursuit on Halloween from San Francisco to Pleasanton, authorities said Thursday.

Joseph McBee, 28, was spotted on Tuesday by San Francisco police and they tried to take him into custody.

The suspect drove away, however, and he was chased by San Francisco police along with other law enforcement in Alameda County.

Drones were used in the pursuit and McBee was eventually taken into custody near Canyon Meadows Drive in Pleasanton, according to a release from San Francisco police.

McBee was wanted in connection with a homicide outside San Francisco, but authorities didn't provide any information about the case on Thursday.

In addition, the suspect was allegedly involved in the theft of at least three cars in late August in San Francisco and Oakland, police said. McBee is also suspected of robbing a postal worker on Oct. 10 in San Francisco.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. Tips may remain anonymous.