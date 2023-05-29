Police bust up illegal sideshow at Alameda Point; Issue 64 citations

ALAMEDA -- Alameda's former naval base was the scene of an illegal sideshow that was attended by thousands on Sunday, police said.

The police department knew beforehand that a sideshow was in the works at Alameda Point and had assigned officers to the event.

They issued 64 citations and towed five cars, police said on social media Sunday evening.

"Earlier today, nearly 3,000 people and 1,000 cars descended upon Alameda Point for an unpermitted car show," the department posted on Facebook. "We were aware of the show and planned for it by assigning a dedicated staff of officers to the event."

The California Highway Patrol also supported local police during the event.

However, many of social media were critical of the crackdown on the expansive former base.

"I don't think it's that big of a deal. Husband and kid went down there to hang out and had a blast watching the cars," posted Kevy Vong. "There's plenty of open space out there on the base. Seems like a perfect place for it. At least they're not on neighborhood streets racing."

Tommy Nu Yen said things got rowdy later in the evening.

"had a blast with good food, vendors, music, families enjoying the scene," he posted. "left early cause the bs happens closer to the event end time."

Most local residents were appreciative of the APD's efforts.

"Great job Alameda Police Department," Michael Congdon posted. "The actual residents that live in the area do not appreciate the very loud exhausts that are constantly driving down our streets. Many of the drivers rev their engines for no reason and drive way too fast for a residential area. Let's keep ticketing and towing the people that are breaking the law at these events."