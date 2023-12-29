Police bust illegal casino and brothel in North San Jose; 5 arrested

SAN JOSE – Police in San Jose announced Friday the arrests of five people following the bust of an illegal casino and brothel operation earlier this week.

Earlier this month, police said they learned about the casino, which was operating at a commercial property on the 2400 block of Autumnvale Drive in North San Jose. Along with illegal gambling, investigators determined that drug sales and prostitution was also taking place.

Officers obtained a search warrant, which was served at the location on Wednesday.

During the search, five people were arrested. Police said female survivors who were employed at the brothel were provided resources, assistance and information about their rights.

Officers also located 33 firearms, including assault weapons, along with 150,000 rounds of ammunition. Five hundred pounds of marijuana and about $20,000 in cash was also found.

(Clockwise from upper left) Saolepea Liu, Nido Nguyen, Phuong Nguyen, Anai Garcia, Windie Pratt San Jose Police Department

The suspects are identified as 42-year-old Saolepea Liu of Antioch, 35-year-old Nido Nguyen of San Jose, 44-year-old Phuong Nguyen of San Jose, 41-year-old Windie Pratt of San Jose and 24-year-old Anai Garcia of San Jose. All five were all booked into Santa Clara County Jail on the warrants and multiple felony charges.

Police said Friday that the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with additional information about the case is asked to contact Officer Ells of the department's METRO unit via email.