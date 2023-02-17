Police at scene of officer-involved shooting in East Oakland

OAKLAND -- Police in Oakland are at the scene of an officer-involved shooting near the intersection of 105th Avenue and International Boulevard, according to authorities.

Oakland officer-involved shooting investigation near 105th Avenue and International Boulevard. CBS

The incident near that intersection reportedly happened shortly before 1 p.m. and may have involved a police pursuit with a suspect wanted in connection with a separate shooting.

Oakland police confirmed that officers are actively investigating a shooting in the area. There are currently multiple traffic control posts established and roadway closures due to the investigation.

Chopper video from the scene showed police and ambulances at multiple locations with at least one Oakland police motorcycle down. The suspect has reportedly been transported to an area hospital.

The public is being asked avoid the area and consider alternative routes.