Police arrest suspected thief who was critically injured after crashing stolen motorcycle

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/BCN) – Officers arrested a man after he crashed a stolen motorcycle in San Francisco's Bayview District on Wednesday evening and suffered critical injuries, according to police.

The crash was reported around 5:10 p.m. in the area of Van Dyke Avenue and Lane Street.

After reportedly stealing the motorcycle, the 25-year-old man then crashed the bike and officers responded and found him, police said.

The man has been arrested but his name was not immediately available. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the San Francisco police tip line at (415) 575-4444 or can send a tip by text message to TIP411 and start the message with "SFPD."

