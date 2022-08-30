Police arrest suspect in attack at Union City homeless camp months ago

UNION CITY (CBS SF/BCN) – Union City police arrested a suspect over the weekend who was wanted in connection with an assault at a homeless camp back in March.

Nicholas Harville, 29, was arrested Saturday in Fremont on an outstanding warrant for his arrest on suspicion of attempted homicide, according to a police announcement Monday. Detectives had identified Harville, an unsheltered resident of Union City, during the investigation as the suspect in the case.

Police said the assault took place March 29 at a creek near Arroyo Park on the city's east side. Officers responded to the scene to assist the Alameda County Fire Department, which had responded to a report of a fire.

While on the scene, officers learned of the attack and found a victim who had suffered minor injuries.