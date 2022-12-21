Watch CBS News
Police arrest Santa Rosa man for having cocaine, AR-15-style rifle in vehicle

SANTA ROSA (CBS SF/BCN) – Police arrested a Santa Rosa man Tuesday for allegedly possessing cocaine and two guns, including an AR-15 style rifle, in his vehicle, according to officers.

Angel Garcia, 20, was pulled over by a Santa Rosa police officer at 1:30 a.m. after police said he was speeding on Coffee Lane near Bluebell Drive.  

During the traffic stop an officer allegedly located a small amount of cocaine, a loaded .9-mm handgun, and an unloaded AR-15 style rifle.  

Garcia was arrested on suspicion of carrying a concealed weapon in a vehicle, possession of an assault weapon, possession of an unregistered firearm, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of narcotics while armed with a firearm. 

Officers booked him into Sonoma County jail after his arrest. 

Two other occupants of the vehicle were released. 

First published on December 21, 2022 / 9:07 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

