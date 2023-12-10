Police arrest San Jose man for domestic violence, find gun and illegal drugs at home
San Jose police arrested a man early Sunday for alleged domestic violence and found a firearm and illegal drugs at his home.
Patrol officers stopped and arrested a subject wanted for domestic violence just after midnight near the corner of St. John and Fourth streets.
Officers obtained a search warrant for the man's San Jose home, where they seized a fire and illegal drugs.
Police did not identify the suspect.
