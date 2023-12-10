Police arrest San Jose man for domestic violence, find gun and illegal drugs at home

San Jose police arrested a man early Sunday for alleged domestic violence and found a firearm and illegal drugs at his home.

Patrol officers stopped and arrested a subject wanted for domestic violence just after midnight near the corner of St. John and Fourth streets.

Officers obtained a search warrant for the man's San Jose home, where they seized a fire and illegal drugs.

While you were sleeping, just after midnight this morning SJPD patrol Officers stopped a subject wanted for domestic violence and arrested him. Officers conducted follow up, and obtained a search warrant. During the search of his home they seized a firearm, and illegal drugs.… pic.twitter.com/HRNSgVwAzH — San Jose Police Dept (@SanJosePD) December 10, 2023

Police did not identify the suspect.