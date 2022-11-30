Watch CBS News
Police arrest Petaluma man for assault with a rock

PETALUMA (CBS SF/BCN) – Police arrested a Petaluma man Tuesday night after he reportedly assaulted someone with a rock that evening.

Officers responded to a 9:49 p.m. report by the victim of an assault in the 1000 block of Lakeville Steet, according to a news release shared late Tuesday by the Petaluma Police Department.

Upon arrival, officers found a victim with visible injuries he said he suffered when another man struck him with a rock after a brief verbal altercation.

The victim and nearby witnesses provided officers with a description of the suspect, police said, and after a brief search officers found the suspect at the Mary Isaak Shelter and arrested Adan Lopez-Aguilera, 30.

Police urge anyone who witnessed the incident to contact Petaluma Police Officer N. Bautista at (707) 781-1272 or nbautista@cityofpetaluma.org.

First published on November 30, 2022 / 8:27 AM

