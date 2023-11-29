Police arrest man in San Jose road rage incident that left a dog critically injured

A man involved in a violent road rage incident that severely injured a dog earlier this month in San Jose has been arrested, police announced Wednesday.

The incident happened on Nov. 11 in the area of Capitol Expressway and Tully Road in South San Jose. According to San Jose Police, two men were out of their vehicle at a red light after initiating a road rage incident with another vehicle driven by a man and occupied by a woman and two dogs.

At the red light, a third car pulled up behind the two and the driver exited his car, jumped onto the victims' car, and stomped on the back windshield, shattering it. The action was captured on a witness video which was released by San Jose Police.

Police said the shattered glass of the victims' car fell into one of the dog's eyes, requiring emergency medical care. No other injuries were reported.

The investigation by the department's Assaults Unit identified Armando Cano as the primary suspect responsible for smashing the rear windshield and critically injuring the dog, police said. No age or hometown was given for Cano.

Detectives obtained an arrest warrant and on Nov, 22, Cano was arrested in San Jose and booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail for felony vandalism, battery, and animal abuse.

There was no information about the two other men seen confronting the victims at the red light.

Anyone with information on the incident was urged to contact Detective Martinez #4533 of the San José Police Department's Assaults Unit at 4533@sanjoseca.gov or 408-277-4161.