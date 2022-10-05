Police arrest last of 3 suspects in East Palo Alto shootings

EAST PALO ALTO (CBS SF/BCN) – Police in East Palo Alto have arrested the third of three suspects allegedly involved in a shooting in September, the department announced Tuesday.

On Sept. 10, East Palo Alto officers responded at 11:16 p.m. to a Shotspotter gunshot detection system activation at 1959 Manhattan Ave. The technology had detected at least 14 shots in the area, police said.

Officers learned that a black vehicle had pulled into the alleyway and two occupants, identified as Gabriel Garcia Delgadillo and Alexander Rodriguez, allegedly fired multiple shots from firearms at a crowd of people gathered on a staircase. No one was hit by the gunfire.

One of the people on the staircase, Daniel Ambriz, allegedly returned gunfire at the black sedan as it fled the area. Police said 42 bullet casings were found at the scene. While no people were injured, several buildings and vehicles were hit.

While officers were investigating the scene, the California Highway Patrol reported a black sedan on U.S. Highway 101 at Embarcadero Road that had been abandoned after a crash. Bullet intrusions were located in the rear and side of the vehicle and a loaded firearm with an extensive magazine was found inside, police said.

Detectives later used video footage to identify the three suspects and they were arrested over the course of two weeks, culminating in the arrest of Ambriz on Tuesday.