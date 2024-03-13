Police arrest domestic-violence suspect after Petaluma motel standoff with officers

A man was arrested after an alleged standoff with authorities at a Petaluma motel on Tuesday, according to police.

The Santa Rosa Police Department said that at 11:59 p.m. Saturday, its officers were alerted to a report of domestic violence at a residence in the 2700 block of Harvest Lane regarding a domestic violence incident. Police learned a man in his mid 50s allegedly assaulted his significant other.

Police said they were unable to arrest the suspect that night so they issued a "be on the lookout" alert to all Sonoma County law enforcement agencies, informing them there was probable cause to nab the suspect for several felonies.

At approximately 12:55 p.m. Monday, officers saw the suspect driving a blue Ford F-250 in Santa Rosa. When officers attempted to pull him over, the suspect allegedly sped away and a vehicle pursuit ensued. Officers had to terminate the chase due to the danger it posed, police said.

Shortly after the chased ended, police learned a fire occurred at the suspect's residence at Harvest Lane. The blaze was quickly extinguished and detectives were able to execute a search warrant at the suspect's house. They allegedly found over a dozen firearms, including privately made rifles, assault rifles, shotguns and a handgun, police said.

Authorities arrested a man after he got into a shootout with police at a Petaluma motel on Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2024. Santa Rosa Police Department

On Tuesday morning, authorities found the suspect's vehicle at a motel parking lot in the 200 block of South McDowell Boulevard in Petaluma. They learned he was staying in a room at the motel and eventually authored a search warrant for the motel room and an arrest warrant for the suspect for suspected felony domestic violence, felony vehicle pursuit, felony arson, and being a felon in possession of firearms and ammunition.

At noon on the same day, Santa Rosa police -- along with Petaluma officers, SWAT operators and crisis negotiators -- began to serve both warrants. Since the suspect has a known history of violence and access to firearms, officers used an armored rescue vehicle.

Police said the suspect made numerous threats against the officers and even shot his firearm several times while inside his motel room. It was unclear what he was shooting at or how many times he shot.

Later in the afternoon, officers heard another shot from the suspect's motel room, prompting SWAT officers to force their way into the room. They found him with a significant injury, police said.

The suspect was sent to a regional hospital and is in critical condition with life-threatening injuries. No additional information about the suspect or an update on his health condition was immediately available.

No officers or citizens were injured during the standoff, police said.

According to police, the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office will be investigating the case.