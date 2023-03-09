Police arrest 2 men after high-speed pursuit, I-80 crash in stolen vehicle

RICHMOND – Police arrested two men Tuesday following a high-speed pursuit that began in Hercules and ended after the vehicle the suspects were in crashed on Interstate Highway 80 in Richmond.

Hercules police officers responded to a pair of reports of a stolen 2014 Audi in the area of San Pablo Avenue, and they found the vehicle -- occupied by two men -- at the Safeway gas station in the 4000 block of San Pablo Avenue.

Hercules police pursuit ends in Richmond crash on I-80. Hercules Police Department

When they attempted to stop the vehicle, which fled the scene and entered westbound I-80. A pursuit ensued at speeds of up to 100 mph, with the Audi crashing near the Carlson Boulevard off-ramp. The car rolled over and both men inside fled on foot.

Police apprehended the 33-year-old driver -- who was injured in the crash -- near the crashed vehicle. They arrested the 27-year-old passenger near the eastbound lanes of the highway.

Police said they found a handgun in the vehicle. Ambulances arrived and treated both suspects and one was taken to a hospital for further treatment.

Police did not name either man arrested on suspicion of several offenses, including felony evading, restless driving, possession of a stolen vehicle and possession of a firearm.