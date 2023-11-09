Update: Lanes reopen after police activity near Treasure Island snarls westbound Bay Bridge traffic

CHP said police activity on the westbound Bay Bridge that started Thursday afternoon just east of Treasure Island closed lanes for hours, snarled traffic on I-80 headed into San Francisco.

CHP initially reported the activity shortly after 3:30 p.m. Thursday, according to the @511SFBay social media account. There were online reports that a person in distress was the cause of the activity.

Police Department Activity on Westbound I-80 East of Treasure Island Rd in San Francisco. Right and Center Lanes Blocked. https://t.co/ITRwoLKuip — 511 SF Bay (@511SFBay) November 9, 2023

As of 5:42 PM, CHP reported that the center lanes had reopened, but the far right lanes remained blocked. Chopper footage showed multiple CHP units and Caltrans trucks stopped in the area with officers appearing to communicate with someone on the other side of the bridge railing.

All lanes had reopened by 6:20 p.m., but the traffic backup on westbound I-80 was bad enough that drivers would likely be seeing residual delays for some time.