Shooting shuts down West Oakland BART, causing systemwide delays

OAKLAND (CBS SF) – BART officials say a shooting inside a train at the West Oakland BART caused its closure, which created systemwide delays Wednesday afternoon.

BART tweeted about the closure shortly after 3:20 p.m. but did not elaborate on what prompted the police response.

At 3:39 p.m., BART tweeted that police had reopened the station but trains were continuing to single track, which caused major delays system wide.

A little over 10 minutes later, BART tweeted that the single-tracking of trains was over.

"Single-tracking at West Oakland Station is cancelled," BART tweeted. "That means trains in San Francisco and East Bay directions are making normal stops. Service restoration is in progress. Expect residual delays as we recover to normal service."

Later, BART spokesperson Anna Duckworth said a man shooting a gun in a train caused the station shut down.

"At approximately 3:09 p.m., there was a physical altercation on board a train that was approaching the West Oakland station. One shot was fired during the altercation, but no one was hit," Duckworth wrote in a statement. "BART police are still investigating what led to the altercation. A gun was recovered at the scene by an off-duty police officer who was riding the train and saw the altercation."

Duckworth added that there were no suspects in custody and one male was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries from the incident.

Follow this story for updates.