Update: Westbound I-80 in Richmond reopens after police standoff with person in vehicle

RICHMOND -- CHP confirmed that all lanes of I-80 in Richmond have reopened Sunday afternoon following a police standoff with a person barricaded in a vehicle after a pursuit.

The 511SF.org Twitter account posted about the police activity shortly before 1 p.m., but initially indicated that the closure was at Cutting Boulevard in El Cerrito. The account issued a correction a short time later stating that I-80 was shut down in both eastbound and westbound directions at Central Avenue in Richmond.

CHP later confirmed that the closure was due to police being in a standoff with a person barricaded inside a vehicle on the freeway after a pursuit by Contra Costa County Sheriff's deputies.

Witness David Shapiro provided KPIX with photos of the subject involved in the standoff, who appeared to be a white male in his late 40s or early 50s with a beard who was barefoot. A dog could be seen to be in the vehicle with him.

I-80 standoff subject David Shapiro

At about 1:37 p.m., CHP announced that eastbound lanes of the freeway had reopened. All westbound lanes remained blocked.

UPDATE: Police Department Activity on Eastbound and Westbound I-80 at Central Ave in Richmond. Eastbound Lanes are Now Open. All Westbound Lanes Blocked Remain Main Blocked. https://t.co/ITRwoLKuip — 511 SF Bay (@511SFBay) April 2, 2023

A few minutes later, CHP confirmed that the #3 and #4 westbound lanes of I-80 had also reopened. The #1 and #2 lanes were still shut down due to the standoff.

At 2 p.m., CHP announced that the incident was over and all lanes had reopened.

Photos provided by Shapiro showed six law enforcement officers pulling the subject from the vehicle and taking him down on the freeway asphalt.

I-80 standoff subject arrest David Shapiro

Motorists are advised to expect residual delays and to use alternate routes to avoid the area.