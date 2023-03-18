Update: Police activity on Golden Gate Bridge resolved; Northbound lanes reopened
SAN FRANCISCO -- Police and CHP activity midspan on the Golden Gate Bridge closed one northbound lane and slowed traffic in both directions on U.S. Highway 101 for nearly two hours Saturday morning, according to authorities.
The KCBS Traffict Twitter account posted at around 9:42 that police and CHP were dealing with a person in the netting over the side of the bridge.
CHP confirmed that a severe traffic alert had been issued. The right northbound lane of the span is being blocked by the police activity, but slow traffic persisted in both directions.
CHP announced the activity was over and the northbound lane cleared shortly after 11:30 a.m.
Motorists are advised to expect residual delays.
