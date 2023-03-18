Update: Police activity on Golden Gate Bridge resolved; Northbound lanes reopened

SAN FRANCISCO -- Police and CHP activity midspan on the Golden Gate Bridge closed one northbound lane and slowed traffic in both directions on U.S. Highway 101 for nearly two hours Saturday morning, according to authorities.

The KCBS Traffict Twitter account posted at around 9:42 that police and CHP were dealing with a person in the netting over the side of the bridge.

There's a situation on the #GoldenGateBridge, 101 north near midspan, that has #CHP and Police working with an individual in or around the netting. Traffic northbound is slow from Veterans, and southbound is slow across the span. #KCBSTraffic — KCBS Radio - The Traffic Leader (@KCBSAMFMTraffic) March 18, 2023

CHP confirmed that a severe traffic alert had been issued. The right northbound lane of the span is being blocked by the police activity, but slow traffic persisted in both directions.

CHP announced the activity was over and the northbound lane cleared shortly after 11:30 a.m.

UPDATE: Residual Delays on Northbound US-101 at Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco. All Lanes Open. — 511 SF Bay (@511SFBay) March 18, 2023

Motorists are advised to expect residual delays.