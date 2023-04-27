Update: San Francisco Civic Center BART station reopens after closure due to police activity

PIX Now -- Wednesday afternoon headlines from the KPIX newsroom 4-26

SAN FRANCISCO -- Authorities report that the Civic Center BART station in San Francisco was shut down early Wednesday evening for about an hour due to unspecified police activity.

The @SFBARTalert Twitter account posted about delays due to police activity shortly before 6 p.m. In less ten minutes, the account posted that the Civic Center station had closed.

There is a 10-minute delay at Civic Center in the SFO, Millbrae, Daly City and East Bay directions due to police activity. — BART Alert (@SFBARTalert) April 27, 2023

The station closure at Civic Center was causing major delays on in the San Francisco line in all directions. Muni is providing mutual aid with bus service connecting passengers between 16th Street, Civic Center, and Powell stations.

BART Station Closure at Civic Center and Major Delays at San Francisco Station in the San Francisco Int'l Airport, Millbrae, Daly City and East Bay directions, Due to Police Activity. https://t.co/ITRwoLKuip — 511 SF Bay (@511SFBay) April 27, 2023

There were reports on social media that the police activity was related to a stabbing, but no confirmation had been provided by transit officials or police.

Shortly before 7 p.m., BART officials reported that the station had reopened and normal service was being restored. Riders should expect some residual delays.

Civic Center Station has reopened and we are restoring normal service. — BART (@SFBART) April 27, 2023

There were other issues impacting BART service on Wednesday evening. The agency said there is currently limited Red line service on the Richmond line in the Millbrae direction. Passengers traveling from Richmond can board a Berryessa train, transfer at MacArthur to a SFO train then transfer to a Millbrae train at SFO.

This is a breaking news story. Additional details will be added as more information is provided by authorities.