Police activity closes northbound Highway 242 in Concord

Police activity has closed a portion of a major roadway in Concord Wednesday morning.

Concord Police said it was assisting the California Highway Patrol with an active incident on State Highway 242 and Willow Pass Road.

All lanes of Northbound 242 were closed at the Willow Pass Road overpass, while both directions of Willow Pass were closed between Market Street and Diamond Boulevard, police said on social media.

Police were urging people to avoid the area.

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.