Person on track closes Lake Merritt BART station, delays service

OAKLAND – BART service has been severely delayed Monday evening after police activity closed the Lake Merritt station, halting service between Lake Merritt and multiple stations.

Trains on the Berryessa/North San Jose-Richmond line and Berryessa-Daly City lines are turning back south of Fruitvale Station due to the police activity, a spokesperson for the agency said at 6:50 p.m.

Daly City-Dublin Pleasanton trains are being diverted to MacArthur Station, as well.

BART initially announced the police activity at 6:22 p.m. and later reported that a person had entered the trackway at Lake Merritt Station, which was then closed as a precaution.

BART had originally reported that stations were closed between the Coliseum and Lake Merritt, then later said they were closed between the Fruitvale and Lake Merritt Stations.

Lake Merritt station is closed and BART service has stopped between Coliseum and Lake Merritt on the Berryessa Line in the Dublin / Pleasanton, Berryessa and Daly City directions due to police activity. — BART Alert (@SFBARTalert) May 17, 2022

An updated service advisory at around 7:40 p.m. confirmed that BART service has stopped between Coliseum and Lake Merritt, West Oakland and Lake Merritt and 12th street and Lake Merritt due to police activity.

AC Transit has provided a bus bridge at West Oakland Station to 12th Street, Lake Merritt, Fruitvale, and Coliseum Stations. There is also a bus bridge at Fruitvale to take passengers to Lake Merritt, 12th Street, and West Oakland Stations.